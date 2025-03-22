Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.08 ($18.57) and traded as high as €28.18 ($30.63). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.40 ($28.70), with a volume of 138,556 shares traded.
Salzgitter Stock Down 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is €19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
