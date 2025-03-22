Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.31. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 21,535 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

