Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.31. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 21,535 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
