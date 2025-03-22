Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

