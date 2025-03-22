Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 436,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,962,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Crown LNG Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown LNG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown LNG stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Crown LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.