Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 3,474,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,706,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Onconetix Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconetix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconetix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconetix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Onconetix by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 562,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 256,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

