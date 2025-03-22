Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 13,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 479,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Hour Loop Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.