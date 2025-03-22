Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). 51,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 158,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.79).

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.18. The company has a market cap of £188.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Edward Buttery purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,625 ($12,427.37). Also, insider Rebecca Brosnan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($42,608.13). 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.