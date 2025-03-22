Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). 51,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 158,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.79).
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.18. The company has a market cap of £188.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.54.
Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
