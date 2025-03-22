Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.12. 195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Atlas Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

