Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 6,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Company Profile

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

