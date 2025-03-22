PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) Trading 22.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Company Profile

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas Trading and Transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other Operations. The company is involved in the exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas; and trading and transmission of gas, and processing of liquefied natural gas to industrial, commercial and household customers.

