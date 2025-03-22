T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $255.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

