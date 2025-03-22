Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

