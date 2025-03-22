Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 21.5% – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 147,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 33,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$173.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

