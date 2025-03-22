GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 31,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 40,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GivBux Stock Up 38.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
GivBux Company Profile
GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
