Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 39,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Latin Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.42.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

