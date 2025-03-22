PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.60. 101,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 95,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3823 per share. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

