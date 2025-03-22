Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
