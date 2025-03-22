QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 7,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 24,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

QHSLab Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.02.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.