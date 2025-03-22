QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 7,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 24,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
QHSLab Trading Up 6.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.02.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
