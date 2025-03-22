Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $352.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.66.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

