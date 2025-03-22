RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of RTX worth $267,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

