Sciencast Management LP Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 75,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.