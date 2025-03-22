sudeng Price Tops $0.0042 (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. sudeng has a total market cap of $41.90 million and $9.69 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00417569 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,052,557.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

