Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $82.36 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $31.02 or 0.00036919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $82.36 million and $31.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,943.71 or 0.99890975 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,360.70 or 0.99197213 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,733,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,654,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
