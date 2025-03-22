BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 4,687,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,006,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of -3.00.
About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
