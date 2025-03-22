Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

NYSE:LLY opened at $839.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $835.99 and a 200-day moving average of $839.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

