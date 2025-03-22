MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). Approximately 16,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 128,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

