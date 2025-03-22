Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

Invesco QQQ, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, and U.S. Bancorp are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent an ownership interest in banking institutions. These stocks are traded on various markets and serve as an indicator of the financial health and performance of a bank, reflecting factors like profitability, credit quality, and the overall stability of the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.84. 42,102,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,876,819. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.30 and a 200-day moving average of $503.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $950.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,344. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $980.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.14. 5,973,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $487.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.36. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $582.23.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

USB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,997,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

