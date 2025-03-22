Washington Trust Bank Has $13.61 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after buying an additional 490,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after buying an additional 1,393,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

