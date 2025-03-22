Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 156,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

