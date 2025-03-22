Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

