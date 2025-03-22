IOST 1-Day Volume Hits $10.38 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $97.18 million and $10.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,943.71 or 0.99890975 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,360.70 or 0.99197213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 44,837,284,764 coins and its circulating supply is 22,911,122,708 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/iost. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

