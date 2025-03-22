29,144 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

