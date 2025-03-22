Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $538.78.



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

