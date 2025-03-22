Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.63 and last traded at $190.63. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Webco Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.99.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Further Reading

