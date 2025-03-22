Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 21.5% – Time to Buy?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) traded up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64. 147,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 33,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.77.
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
