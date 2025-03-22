Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 226651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

