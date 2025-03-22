Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 184,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 112,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

