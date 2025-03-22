Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

