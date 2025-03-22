PlayDapp Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,083,208 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.com.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

