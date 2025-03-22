Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.30 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $46,761.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00008526 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,018.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00011626 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00108021 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00385280 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00256749 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00021293 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00040477 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,155,812 coins and its circulating supply is 80,156,784 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.