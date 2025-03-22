Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy traded as high as $109.62 and last traded at $109.34, with a volume of 3109566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.56.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.12.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.83%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

