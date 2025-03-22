Meta Games Coin Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $994.53 million and approximately $982,279.47 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.91795465 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $936,931.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

