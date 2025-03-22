7,855 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 406.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 108,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

