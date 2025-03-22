S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $497.62 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.