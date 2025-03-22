Plancorp LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

About AT&T



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

