Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,220,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMG stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

