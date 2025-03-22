Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 34,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 45,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oculis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

