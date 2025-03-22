Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
