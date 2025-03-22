Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $839.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $835.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.87. The company has a market cap of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

