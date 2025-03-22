Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medications and related healthcare products. These stocks can offer high growth potential due to innovation and breakthrough therapies, but they also carry risks from regulatory challenges, clinical trial outcomes, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $833.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 289.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,557,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

